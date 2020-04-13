John Krasinski Sends Healthcare Workers On A Surprise Trip To Fenway Park

An empty baseball stadium is the perfect place for some social distancing.

On the latest episode of John Karsinski’s YouTube series “Some Good News”, the host gave a group of doctors and nurses fighting the COVID-19 crisis in Massachusetts an incredible surprise.

Krasinski sent the healthcare workers on a trip to the Boston Red Sox’s stadium, Fenway Park, which has remained empty since MLB was put on hiatus in the wake of the epidemic.

The workers got to throw a pitch from the iconic mound, and they also got a special ovation from the members of the Red Sox, who appeared on the stadium’s big screen.

“Thank you, healthcare heroes,” a message said.