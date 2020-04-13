Josh Bowman Takes Over His Wife Emily VanCamp’s Instagram Account To Share His #TeabagChallenge Attempt

Josh Bowman has joined an array of British stars taking on the “Teabag Challenge”.
The actor took over his wife Emily VanCamp’s Instagram profile to share his video.
Hey guys! Josh Bowman here taking over Emily’s Instagram for a second! I’ve been nominated by my brother in law @robcolicci for the #teabagchallenge in order to raise money for the @nhs in England. Wherever you are in the world please donate money or supplies to your local health care workers who are risking their lives on the front lines every day. We see you and we thank you 🙏🏻 💙 Now for the challenge itself… RULES: – only use your feet – use a tea bag & mug – stand as far back as you can (I was 17.25 feet) -nominate 3 friends to join the challenge -Donate! (Even if it’s just a small amount) I NOMINATE @cescf4bregas , @davidluiz_4 & @danielaruah Last vid is a major interception by our furry monster…🙄😂 Stay safe & Good luck!
The challenge has seen social media users trying to get a teabag into a mug using only their kicking skills.
Despite nailing the whole thing, Bowman failed to reveal how many attempts it took him before he got the teabag in the mug.
He also shared a hilarious clip of his dog stealing the teabag before he’d completed the challenge.
The challenge is taking place to help raise money for the National Health Service (NHS), with medical staff working around the clock to help tackle the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
An array of soccer players have also been taking on the challenge, as well as numerous social media users. See more attempts below.
Good morning! #teabagchallenge have fun! – – @paulgal12 @jennifertilly @zakabel – – – Ps, if you watch till the end you’ll see how @paulgal12 ‘s penalty technique helped me sink my shot! As I say, please YouTube his penalties, haha! #staysafe #dontjudge #justwokeup #socks&sliders