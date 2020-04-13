Josh Bowman Takes Over His Wife Emily VanCamp’s Instagram Account To Share His #TeabagChallenge Attempt

Josh Bowman has joined an array of British stars taking on the “Teabag Challenge”.

The actor took over his wife Emily VanCamp’s Instagram profile to share his video.

The challenge has seen social media users trying to get a teabag into a mug using only their kicking skills.

Despite nailing the whole thing, Bowman failed to reveal how many attempts it took him before he got the teabag in the mug.

He also shared a hilarious clip of his dog stealing the teabag before he’d completed the challenge.

The challenge is taking place to help raise money for the National Health Service (NHS), with medical staff working around the clock to help tackle the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

An array of soccer players have also been taking on the challenge, as well as numerous social media users. See more attempts below.

