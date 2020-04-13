George Stephanopoulos Talks Testing Positive For COVID-19 After Wife’s Diagnosis

George Stephanopoulos has COVID-19.

The “Good Morning America” co-anchor revealed the diagnosis on Monday’s show, explaining that he had been relatively asymptomatic before getting tested.

Nearly two weeks earlier, Stephanopoulos’ wife Ali Wentworth tested positive for the illness caused by the coronavirus.

The TV anchor has been caring for his wife while she was self-isolated in a room in their home.

“I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath,” he said of his experience with the illness. “I’m feeling great.”