Chris Pratt Pokes Fun At Brother-In-Law Patrick Schwarzenegger After He Fails To Credit Him For Easter Photo

Chris Pratt is clearly very close with the family of wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt.

Pratt trolled Patrick Schwarzenegger on Instagram Sunday after he failed to give the actor a proper credit for his photo.

Schwarzenegger shared a snap of himself alongside his girlfriend Abby Champion posing with their impressive Easter cake.

He wrote in the caption, “This cake took us 6 hours!! We burnt 1 cake, 1 was filled too high & drippd everywhere & destroyed the oven… We also got in 2 arguments during it!! And yeah… was SO FUN!”

Pratt commented, “That is an extraordinary picture. Who was your photographer? Clearly somebody with an amazing eye. Remarkable composition,” with Schwarzenegger replying: “u did well sir [camera emoji].”

Credit: Instagram/Patrick Schwarzenegger

The Pratts tied the knot 10 months ago, on June 8, at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, near Santa Barbara.