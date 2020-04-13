‘American Idol’ Contestant Doug ‘Garbage Man’ Kiker Reveals Shiny New Smile

Doug Kiker got a big makeover after appearing on “American Idol”.

On Sunday night, the reality show took a break from its usual programming to air a series of pre-taped segments spotlighting the Top 20, as well as checking in on some contestants who got axed earlier in the season.

One of those contestants was Doug “Garbage Man” Kiker, whose job in trash collection earned him the affectionate nickname.

“I’m a fan of the garbage man!” Luke Bryan said on the show.

In his video from self-isolation with his family, Kiker gave a special update on how he’s been doing since appearing on the show.

“Y’all notice anything different about me? I got new teeth, guys,” he said, showing off his shiny new smile, with his 2-year-old daughter on his lap.

With newfound confidence, the singer revealed he might continue performing now that he’s displayed his skills.

“The sky’s the limit, man. Y’all got me feeling that way. I finally believe in myself enough to actually sing in front of people,” he said, adding, “I’m about to go do somebody’s birthday party. I’m gonna video-chat them due to the COVID-19.”