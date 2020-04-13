Selena Gomez Gets Real In Interview With Amy Schumer

Selena Gomez isn’t hiding anything.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer is interviewed by comedian Amy Schumer for the new Interview Magazine cover story.

The conversation gets candid right from the start, with Gomez opening up about being regular fodder for news and tabloids.

“The sad part is that I don’t remember a time when that wasn’t the case,” she says. “What has kept me afloat is that I know eventually it’ll be someone else — and I don’t mean that in a negative way. Sometimes it’s been bad for my career, but other times it’s like, ‘Now I can talk about things like my depression and anxiety, things that I’ve struggled with and which I’m totally open about, because I believe in seeking help.’ But other than that, what keeps me grounded is that I do my best to avoid it. It’s not like I don’t live my life.”

Despite all the attention focused on her, Gomez has chosen to share quite a lot on social media, particularly with her 10 million Instagram followers.

“My intention was never to become a tabloid. So when things kind of happened that way, it got out of control. And then I was like, ‘Wait, none of this is true.’ The way the media has sometimes tried to explain things has made it sound really bad, when in reality there’s nothing wrong with the fact that I needed to go away or that I fell in love,” Gomez says. “I had to start opening up because people were taking away my narrative and it was killing me. I’m so young and I’m going to keep changing, and no one has the right to tell me how my life’s going.”

Schumer also asks Gomez about her efforts to help people sort through their own mental health struggles.

“I don’t know if that was ever meant to be my role, but I love people. I care, a lot,” the singer says. “I’ve gone through a lot of medical issues, and I know that I can reach people who are going through similarly scary things — an organ transplant, or being on dialysis, or going away for treatment. A huge part of why I have a platform is to help people. That’s why I think I’m okay with the magnitude. I mean, I’m not really okay with it — but I’m going to say that I am because it’s worth it. I know that I’m making someone somewhere feel good, or feel understood or heard, and that’s worth it for me.”

As for whether fans need to be worried about Gomez, she says, “No. I’ve gone through some really difficult stuff, and because of those moments, whether I liked it or not, a picture was painted of my life. That was scary because I didn’t want it to affect my career.”

For a bit more fun, Schumer asks, “What’s your favourite snack that doesn’t make you feel bad about yourself?”

“Apples and peanut butter,” Gomez reveals.