John Boyega Says His Future Wife Has ‘Got To Be Christian’, Hopes To Follow In His Parents’ Footsteps: ‘They’ve Been Together 25 Years’

John Boyega talks about his love life and how he’s managed to stay grounded amid the crazy “Star Wars” success in a new interview with Sorted magazine.

The 28-year-old explains how any future partner is going to have to be religious.

Boyega shares, “My mom and dad have been together for 25 years, so that’s the system I will follow.

“It’s nice to survive with your companion by your side. I’m sure it’s a good thing. But I’ve never experienced it. I do know, however, that she’s got to be Christian.”

The actor says of his religious upbringing shaped him in profound ways. “I come from a family that has strong faith, and you realize that life is transient, and nothing is more important than inner peace,” he explains. “I pray and meditate a lot. Money and fame do not have enough power over me to change my personality.”

Boyega, whose father is Pentecostal minister Samson Adegboyega, continues: “I grew up as a minister’s son and was systematically religious in the beginning.

“I was religious because that was all I knew. But then I let it go and had my own spiritual experiences and came on back. When I did that, my life and my outlook changed,” he adds. “I’m still a work in progress but I have a fundamental blueprint for the kind of man I want to be – and it’s a result of a process of being around some incredible people in acting school who had a spiritual awareness and weren’t afraid to say it.”