Hannah Gadsby Names New Netflix Special ‘Douglas’ After Her Dog

Hannah Gadsby’s dog is taking centre-stage in her new standup special.

On Monday, Netflix announced the “Nanette” comedian’s highly anticipated new special “Hanna Gadsby: Douglas” is premiering May 26.

Gadsby revealed the new special in a video on Twitter.

I’m pretty excited to announce that my new special "Douglas" will be streaming on @netflixisajoke starting May 26. Be sure to mark it in your socially-distant calendars…then wash your hands. pic.twitter.com/qxYRAkwV7t — Hannah Gadsby (@Hannahgadsby) April 13, 2020

“I’m excited for you to see it,” Gadsby said in the video. “It’s gonna be good — unless you don’t like it. Then it’s still going to be good, and you’ll be wrong.”