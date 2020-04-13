Hannah Gadsby Names New Netflix Special ‘Douglas’ After Her Dog

Hannah Gadsby’s dog is taking centre-stage in her new standup special.
On Monday, Netflix announced the “Nanette” comedian’s highly anticipated new special “Hanna Gadsby: Douglas” is premiering May 26.
Gadsby revealed the new special in a video on Twitter.
“I’m excited for you to see it,” Gadsby said in the video. “It’s gonna be good — unless you don’t like it. Then it’s still going to be good, and you’ll be wrong.”