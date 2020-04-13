Liam Hemsworth Opens Up About Undergoing Painful Kidney Stone Surgery, Dealing With Paparazzi Attention In Tell-All Interview

Liam Hemsworth discusses having kidney stone surgery, having to rethink his diet after going vegan, and more in a tell-all new interview with Men’s Health.

Hemsworth tells the magazine how he ended up in hospital with a kidney stone after being vegan for almost four years.

The actor shares, “February of last year I was feeling lethargic. Then I got a kidney stone. It was one of the most painful weeks of my life. I was doing press for ‘Isn’t It Romantic’. But I had to go to the hospital and get surgery. It’s all good now, thankfully.

“Once you get one kidney stone, you have a 50 per cent chance of getting another one if you continue eating the way you were eating. Well, my particular kidney stone was a calciumoxalate kidney stone. It forms from having too much oxalate in your diet.

“Oxalates are really high in a lot of vegetables, specifically spinach, almonds, beetroot, potatoes,” Hemsworth continues. “Every morning, I was having five handfuls of spinach and then almond milk, almond butter, and also some vegan protein in a smoothie. And that was what I considered super healthy. So I had to completely rethink what I was putting in my body.”

Hemsworth, who split from wife Miley Cyrus last year, also speaks about the huge amount of paparazzi attention he’s had to deal with.

“For a long period of time, it was very stressful, and it really got to me. Yeah, look, there are times when you want to lash out and say something… because from my point of view, the majority of the time things that are written about me are completely false,” Hemsworth shares. “There are times when you want to speak up and there are other times when it’s not worth it, because you’re just going to draw more attention to it, and then it’s better to just not think about it and let it all wash away.

“These days I don’t want to invest any more time in worrying about that sort of stuff. I remind myself of what to appreciate now and to enjoy every moment as much as possible, whether that be working or with my family or whatever I’m doing. Just trying to find a positive in it all and enjoy life as much as possible.”