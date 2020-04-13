Daisy Ridley Says Backlash To ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Was ‘So Upsetting’

Not everyone was happy with how the last “Star Wars” film turned out, and they sure let Daisy Ridley know about it.

RELATED: Daisy Ridley Offers ‘Star Wars’ Storytime To Entertain Kids During COVID-19 Quarantine

On the latest episode of the “DragCast” podcast, the actress stopped by and opened up about the backlash to “The Rise of Skywalker” and how it impacted her.

“It’s changed film by film honestly, like 98 per cent, it’s so amazing, this last film it was really tricky,” she said. “January was not that nice. It was weird, I felt like all of this love that we’d sort of been shown the first time around, I was like, ‘Where’s the love gone?’ I watched the documentary, the making-of [‘The Skywalker Legacy’], this week, and it’s so filled with love, and I think it’s that tricky thing of when you’re part of something that is so filled with love and then people [don’t like it].”

RELATED: Daisy Ridley Says Final Day On The ‘Star Wars’ Set Was ‘Horribly Emotional’: ‘I Was Crying So Much’

Ridley went on to describe how the criticism became harder to escape due to social media.

“You know, everyone’s entitled to not like something, but it feels like it’s changed slightly. But I think in general that’s because social media and what have you,” she said.

“I guess now conversations are just more public, so there’s stuff I wouldn’t have seen, but honestly trying to scroll through my newsfeed in January and trying to not see ‘Star Wars’ stuff, I’d see headlines and be like ‘Oh my God this is so upsetting,'” she added. “So it’s been tricky, but then it’s having that thing of ‘I feel really proud of it,’ and ‘I’m so thrilled to be part of it.’ Yeah, but it’s a funny thing.”