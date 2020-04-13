Ryan Seacrest Donates $1M To Help First Responders Tackling Coronavirus Crisis In New York & Los Angeles

Ryan Seacrest is doing his bit to help amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The TV personality is donating $1 million to help first responders in New York and Los Angeles who have been doing everything they can to help tackle the virus.

Seacrest tells People, “New York and Los Angeles are very special places to me and so I wanted to do something in the immediate to give back in these unprecedented times.

“After seeing a news report about first responders sleeping in their cars in New York to avoid putting their loved ones at risk, I wanted to do something to help make sure these New Yorkers stay safe while they’re away from their families busy taking care of ours.”

People confirms “three-quarters of Seacrest’s donation will be set aside to house and feed 200 first responders with the FDNY and EMTs in apartment housing in New York City for the next six weeks through the First Responders Children’s Foundation.”

The donation comes after Seacrest gave a shout-out to all the incredible healthcare professionals working through this tough time on Instagram.

The star, who has been hosting “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and his KIIS FM morning radio show from home, shared, “As we navigate through our new normal, I’m reminded that this has been a lifestyle for many of the long-term pediatric patients I’ve met across the country.”

“They’re familiar with isolation, but now have to manage with even fewer visits for everyone’s safety. In some hospitals, this means one parent at a time, in others it means no visitors at all.

“There’s a lot of chaos and uncertainty in the world right now, so it’s incredible to see these kids and their idols escape together for a bit,” he added of the studio managers, celebrity guests and healthcare professionals who have been coming up with ways to provide “happy distractions” for patients.