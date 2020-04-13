Allure Magazine Celebrates The Best Of K-Pop Beauty With Best-Selling Girl Group TWICE

Allure magazine is switching things up for this year’s Best of Global Beauty issue.

Celebrating the world of K-Pop, the magazine featured best-selling girl group TWICE and had frontwoman Jihyo on the cover.

TWICE’s other members — Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu — were also featured throughout the spread.

Despite talking all things beauty, Jihyo, 23, who was named leader of TWICE after an anonymous vote by the other members, says performing has always been her plan.

“Because I started [performing] at a very young age, I felt like this is the only thing I could do,” she told the magazine, but reveals she’s happiest when she can be anonymous online.

“When I’m playing online games, I can feel the truest to myself,” she explained. “Nobody can judge me through [the screen]. That’s why I feel most comfortable.”

She added, “I’m always tense and cautious about how people see me.”

But for Nayeon, “Beauty is what I believe in. I want to act and make decisions based on what I believe. Having concrete, strong thoughts is very important.”

And Dahyun says, “I concentrate more on inner beauty because when I worry too much or think negatively, it shows through my skin. I try to be positive and calm all the time. There’s a Korean saying that you smile, not just because there is something to smile about because when you smile, there’s going to be something to be smiling about.”

