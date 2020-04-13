WWE Stars Serve Up PSA Advising Fans How To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus

WWE stars are used to flattening each other in the ring, but now they’re doing their part to help flatten the curve by educating fans about how to prevent spreading COVID-19.

Wrestlers Kofi Kingston, Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair are featured in a new PSA from the Ad Council.

The wrestlers run through the basic steps — avoid touching one’s face, wash hands frequently, clean and disinfect surfaces, etc.

RELATED: WWE Star Roman Reigns Reportedly Pulls Out Of WrestleMania Over Coronavirus Fears

“Together, we can help slow the spread,” says Flair.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic has led to some big changes within the WWE.

Last month, Triple H hosted the first-ever edition of “Smackdown” from an empty arena, taking a challenging broadcast and transforming it into a loose, fun-filled broadcast that won raves from fans. Watch:

