Quentin Tarantino Shares Nearly 30-Year-Old Interview He Did With Filmmaker John Milius

Way before he was a famous filmmaker Quentin Tarantino was a budding film journalist.

On the website for his cinema the New Beverly, the “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” director published a vintage interview he did with legendary writer-director John Milius, screenwriter of “Apocalypse Now” and director of such films as “Conan the Barbarian” and “Red Dawn”.

The interview was conducted in 1982, when Tarantino was only 20 — nearly a decade before he would make a splash with his debut “Reservoir Dogs”

He met Milius twice for the interview, once at the director’s Paramount office, and a second time on the set of the film “Uncommon Valor”, which he produced.

“Later I was to become friends with Big John,” Tarantino reveals, recalling, “At the beginning of ‘95, before the Academy Awards, I was taken duck hunting by John Milius, Steven Spielberg and Robert Zemeckis. John and I sat in a duck blind all day, sipping whiskey out of a flask, talking about movies and shooting the tail feathers off of ducks.”

In the lengthy interview, Milius talks to Tarantino about his career and his approach to filmmaking.

At one point, Tarantino notes that he used Milius’ line in the interview, “If people are loyal to each other that’s very meaningful,” in his 1994 hit “Pulp Fiction”.