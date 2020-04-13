’90 Day Fiance’: Ed Gets A Stunning Wakeup Call In The Philippines

Life in the Philippines for “90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days” star Ed’s fiance, Rosemarie, is a lot harder than he initially thought.

Sunday’s episode of the TLC hit had 54-year-old Ed staying with 23-year-old Rose at her home in Caloocan, Philippines, and to say he was uncomfortable is an understatement. Ed is terrified when a thunderstorm hits and he doesn’t feel safe, as the roof over Rose’s family’s house leaks. Ed is also dismayed when the special sheets he had shipped to her home — he has atopic dermatitis and says he needs to sleep on sheets with at least a 1,000 thread count — doesn’t arrive, and is taken aback that Rose sleeps on the floor. While Rose brushes off his concerns — laughing and calling him “a big baby” — he’s horrified and doesn’t sleep through the night, telling TLC cameras that it was “the worst night” of his entire life.

Making the situation even more awkward, Rose’s dad, Freddie, asks to stay with them because he isn’t comfortable with Ed and Rose staying by themselves — even though the couple had already spent a couple of nights together at a hotel in Manila. Things get even more uncomfortable when Rose, her father and Ed all bathe together using a bucket and a hose.

“This has to be the weirdest experience of my life,” Ed says.

Ed clearly can’t last another night living in Rose’s home — which she shares with her older sister as well as her young son, Prince — and asks if he can take her on vacation for a few days. Though Rose is sad to leave her son behind after already spending time with Ed in Manila, she agrees, and Ed asks her father for his blessing to take Rose out of town again. Later, Ed visits Freddie’s pig farm where he works and lives, and once again is totally unprepared for the mud and the heat, and is shocked by Freddie’s living conditions with the pigs.

Obviously, Ed wasn’t prepared to see Rose’s everyday life in the Philippines, and begins to doubt her intentions. He now wonders if he is just Rose’s “meal ticket” and way out of the Philippines, rather than her actually being in love with him.

ET spoke to Ed last month, and he acknowledged he didn’t always go about things the right way when it comes to his relationship with Rose. The reality star hadn’t dated anybody in 28 years before striking up a relationship with the young single mother, which affected some of his actions.

“I don’t think I could’ve made a better fool of myself,” he said about some of his actions. “When you’re in love, you’re not thinking. You’re not thinking about anybody else but yourself and the person you’re in love with. And I was frustrated because nobody understood. Like, my daughter didn’t understand. She was like, ‘Dad, she’s 23,’ and I’m like, ‘I know, but you don’t understand what it feels like to be admired after 28 years.’ It was such a wonderful feeling and I hadn’t had that in years.”

