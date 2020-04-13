One Direction Fans Freak Out As Band Fuel Reunion Rumours By Following Zayn Malik On Twitter

One Direction sparked an online meltdown this week after fans noticed the boys had re-followed Zayn Malik on Twitter ahead of their 10th anniversary.

July marks 10 years since the guys got together on “The X Factor U.K.”, so band members have been being asked more about a potential reunion.

On top of some of the musicians’ comments, fans then shared screengrabs of the guys following one another, despite Malik not following them back as of yet.

See some of the fan reaction below.

LIAM, HARRY AND ONE DIRECTION ACC FOLLOWED ZAYN RECENTLY

Niall and Louis are already following him

Now I'm waiting for him to follow back#OneDirection2020 pic.twitter.com/B8U0a5C8Ub — Farah (@FSalvatore1864) April 10, 2020

Zayn is no longer an ex member on Google reaserch #OneDirectionReunion pic.twitter.com/SlwwsBszNr — 1d.girl (@Emmapay75435259) April 13, 2020

wtf is going on… they all followed Zayn again holy shit #OneDirectionReunion pic.twitter.com/gkbery4Q4w — Zara is seeing Harry next year 😭 (@mann_zara) April 13, 2020

Directioners are u ready? it was seen that the boys again followed zayn on twitter, including your own one direction account, zayn’s name appears on google when u research the band’s formation,and Liam gave an interview and said that they‘re getting together for a special project — Rebeca Methyd Doll Sport (@DragWomann) April 13, 2020

There's no way one direction followed Zayn Malik again …am I dreaming — melis (@jyuubis) April 13, 2020

YES. THE ONE DIRECTION TWITTER ACCT FOLLOWED ZAYN 🥺🤭 — Pri✨ (@priysh_x) April 13, 2020

the official one direction twitter account and harry, louis, niall and liam all re followed zayn pic.twitter.com/TfmyKGvSO7 — georgie🦋 (@aimh1dxo) April 13, 2020

The excitement comes after Liam Payne spoke about the 10-year anniversary in an interview with the Sun.

He shared, “We’ve got a 10-year anniversary coming up so we’ve all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice.

“There’s a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around.”