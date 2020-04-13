One Direction Fans Freak Out As Band Fuel Reunion Rumours By Following Zayn Malik On Twitter

One Direction sparked an online meltdown this week after fans noticed the boys had re-followed Zayn Malik on Twitter ahead of their 10th anniversary.
July marks 10 years since the guys got together on “The X Factor U.K.”, so band members have been being asked more about a potential reunion.
On top of some of the musicians’ comments, fans then shared screengrabs of the guys following one another, despite Malik not following them back as of yet.
See some of the fan reaction below.
The excitement comes after Liam Payne spoke about the 10-year anniversary in an interview with the Sun.
He shared, “We’ve got a 10-year anniversary coming up so we’ve all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice.
“There’s a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around.”