Phoebe Waller-Bridge Is Bringing ‘Fleabag’ Back For A Good Cause

“Fleabag” fans are getting a chance to see where the phenomenon started.

Monday on ITV’s “This Morning”, “Fleabag” creator/star Phoebe Waller-Bridge talked about bringing the character back to life via the original stage play that spawned the Emmy-winning series.

Waller-Bridge has teamed up with the National Theatre to stream a recording of her one-woman show “Fleabag”, which she later adapted into the Amazon Prime Video series.

Money raised by the release of the show will go to supporting healthcare workers and those affected by the coronavirus.

“I honestly thought that ‘Fleabag’ was done,” Waller-Bridge admitted. “I’d put ‘Fleabag’ to sleep.”

The writer and actress also revealed that it took her a year to adapt the stage play into the first season of the TV show.

“I always fell an enormous amount of pressure with that,” she said.

“But this one is already done and it’s filmed,” she added of the recording of the play. “I’m actually really excited that people get to see it.”