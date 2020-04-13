Camila Mendes Attempts To Uncover The Truth In Netflix’s Upcoming Mystery ‘Dangerous Lies’

Camila Mendes is branching out from “Riverdale”.

The actress stars in Netflix’s upcoming thriller “Dangerous Lies”, which follows a mysterious death — with Mendes’ character becomes the the prime suspect of murder.

“After losing her waitressing job, Katie Franklin (Mendes) takes a job as a caretaker to a wealthy elderly man (Elliott Gould) in his sprawling, empty Chicago estate,” the official synopsis reads. “The two grow close, but when he unexpectedly passes away and names Katie as his sole heir, she and her husband Adam (Jessie T. Usher) are pulled into a complex web of lies, deception, and murder. If she’s going to survive, Katie will have to question everyone’s motives — even the people she loves.”

Jessie T. Usher, Jamie Chung, Cam Gigandet and Sasha Alexander also star.

“Dangerous Lies” hits Netflix April 30.