‘Survivor: Winners At War’ Finale Reunion To Go Virtual

Global‘s “Survivor” is adapting itself to social distancing.

The 40th season of the reality series will conclude with an epic three-hour finale airing Wednesday, May 13, following a special two-hour penultimate episode airing the previous Wednesday, May 6.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Winners at War” finale will include an unusual reunion episode conducted over video chat.

All 20 contestants from the season will take part in the finale, talking about all the season’s highlights from a safe distance due to the coronavirus crisis.

As for season 41 of “Survivor”, production has been delayed due to the pandemic. Filming had initially been slated to begin in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji in March, but has been postponed indefinitely.

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.