Seth MacFarlane Slams Laura Ingraham’s ‘Insane Remark’ About Coronavirus Shutdown

Seth MacFarlane is firing back at a statement from Fox News host Laura Ingraham that he terms “insane.”

On Monday, the “Family Guy” creator took to Twitter to slam “Ingraham Angle” host for a comment she made about an article pouring cold water on the controversial notion of the U.S. economy reopening by May.

According to the Post‘s article, numerous experts — including some within the Trump administration — admit the president’s hopes of getting the economy moving again by the beginning of next month are unrealistic.

RELATED: Seth Meyers Slams Donald Trump, Lists All The Times He Was Warned About A Pandemic

“The Washington Post is rooting for the shut down to continue indefinitely,” Ingraham tweeted.

MacFarlane wasn’t having any of it though, clapping back at Ingraham for her “insane remark” and telling her to “use your platform more responsibly.”

I really cannot fathom that we produce content for the same corporation. Laura, that is an insane remark. Everyone wants this to end. The sane among us are only trying to follow the lead of responsible science with regard to the timing. Please use your platform more responsibly. https://t.co/ccTck1IPBK — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) April 13, 2020

RELATED: Rihanna Blasts Trump While Declaring She’s ‘Trying To Save The World’

Ingraham has yet to respond to MacFarlane’s criticism.