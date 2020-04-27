Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Rose Is Back With Another Adorable Message To Everyone Self-Isolating

Kelly Clarkson’s daughter River Rose is spreading some positivity amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The singer shared an adorable clip to the YouTube channel of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” revealing that the youngster, 5, had a message for fans at home in self-quarantine.

“Hi everybody,” River starts off while drinking some orange juice out of a wine glass. “I know there’s a sickness going around and we can’t be together but it’s okay because we can still call everyone. And when you’re sleeping, you can still dream about your child.”

“I hope you’re doing fine,” she concludes before signing off. “I love you, bye!”

Clarkson shares River Rose and son Remington, 4, with husband Brandon Blackstock.

In a second video from River Rose, the adorable youngster is back in front of an “ocean,” spreading some cheer.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is currently on hiatus amid the pandemic but Clarkson still hosts the talk show from her family cabin in Montana.