Thandie Newton Records ‘Westworld’ Dialogue In Her Car During COVID-19 Production Shutdown

“Westworld” was one of the TV series fortunate enough to complete production prior to all film and television productions forcing to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, there is still postproduction work to be done on the season’s still-to-air episodes, which is being done remotely.

In the case of star Thandie Newton, it’s being done inside her car.

On Sunday, the British actress shared a video of herself sitting within a parked car in her garage, re-enacting all the grunts and noises of an apparent fight scene.

“Lockdown. Been having to create a DIY sound studio (in the car, in the garage, recording into my i phone while hooked up to LA on my laptop) to do ADR (additional dialogue recording) for @westworldhbo WHATEVER IT TAKES!!!!!!!” she wrote in the caption.

“We’re doing everything we can during Covid19 to bring the show to you,” she added. “Without these trans global, tenacious cheats, the full season couldn’t get finished (while you watch each episode the future ones are still being completed😯). Huge thanks to our incredible post production team for making magic happen. Episode 5 tonight. Gonna slay.”