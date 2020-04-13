Miranda Lambert Poses With ‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic In Epic Throwback Pics

Miranda Lambert is throwing it back with some epic shots for “Tiger King” fans! The 36-year-old country singer took to social media on Monday sharing old photos of herself posing with Joseph Maldonado-Passage (aka Joe Exotic), his ex-husband, John Finlay, employee Saff, who appears in the Netflix documentary, and another employee.

“Here’s a little Monday memory for y’all. #TigerKing#WayTooPrettyForPrison 😂😂🙋‍♀️,” Lambert captioned the series of shots, referencing her song “Way Too Pretty for Prison” with Maren Morris and Joe Exotic’s current stint in federal prison.