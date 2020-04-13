Miranda Lambert Poses With ‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic In Epic Throwback Pics

Miranda Lambert is throwing it back with some epic shots for “Tiger King” fans! The 36-year-old country singer took to social media on Monday sharing old photos of herself posing with Joseph Maldonado-Passage (aka Joe Exotic), his ex-husband, John Finlay, employee Saff, who appears in the Netflix documentary, and another employee.
“Here’s a little Monday memory for y’all. #TigerKing#WayTooPrettyForPrison 😂😂🙋♀️,” Lambert captioned the series of shots, referencing her song “Way Too Pretty for Prison” with Maren Morris and Joe Exotic’s current stint in federal prison.
Critics quickly took to the comments section to complain about the post, considering Lambert is a longtime animal lover and Joe Exotic has been accused of abusing, exploiting, and killing animals. But some of the singer’s overly vigilant fans also pointed out that these images were taken in 2017 when Lambert was on a trip to Texas to save displaced dogs following Hurricane Harvey.
At the time, Lambert was working with her MuttNation Foundation to find places in shelters for the dogs and it seems that Joe Exotic was there as well helping out.
ET recently spoke with Joe’s husband, Dillon Passage, about how the Tiger King is handling jail and what he knows about the Netflix documentary that’s sweeping the internet by storm.
Watch the exclusive interview below:
More From ET:
‘Tiger King’ Special: 7 Things We Learned from Netflix’s New Reunion Episode
‘Tiger King’ Gets Netflix After-Show Hosted by Joel McHale – Plus, All the Other Exotic Projects Coming to TV!
‘Tiger King’: Dillon Passage Says Joe Exotic Would ‘Support’ Him Pursuing Another Relationship (Exclusive)