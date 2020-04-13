OneRepublic Debuts Special ‘Better Days’ Music Video In Support Of The COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund

OneRepublic has a special treat for fans.

The band debuted a brand new music video for their track “Better Days” on Monday, a special fan-made clip, in support of COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

The video is made up of clips from fans, showing off what quarantining amid the pandemic looks like in their household. OneRepublic received thousands of submissions from around the world.

According to frontman Ryan Tedder, “Better Days” is a song about the outbreak. “We were in the final week of our fifth album deadline when a global pandemic was declared by the WHO,” Ryan Tedder said in a statement published by JustJared at the time of the track’s release. “A few of us unknowingly got exposed to somebody with COVID-19 in London and ended up in quarantine in L.A.”

Some of the clips sent in from fans include some sidewalk chalk art, lots of puzzles and some violin playing.