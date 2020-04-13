Barbra Streisand Says Trump Is ‘Unfit To Lead’ Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Barbra Streisand does not approve of Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.
With the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. now over 2,300, Streisand took to Twitter to slam the president for his leadership during the pandemic.
The iconic singer and actress referenced the song “Don’t Lie to Me”, which she wrote in 2016 after Trump was elected.
Streisand followed up the tweet with a call for the nation to join together.