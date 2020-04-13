Barbra Streisand Says Trump Is ‘Unfit To Lead’ Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Barbra Streisand does not approve of Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

With the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. now over 2,300, Streisand took to Twitter to slam the president for his leadership during the pandemic.

I wrote a song called ”Don’t Lie to Me” after Trump was elected, because he was a serial liar. Now, with more than 20,000 people dead because of his incompetence and lies, he's proven that he can’t handle the truth. He’s unfit to lead this nation…especially in a time of crisis — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) April 12, 2020

The iconic singer and actress referenced the song “Don’t Lie to Me”, which she wrote in 2016 after Trump was elected.

Streisand followed up the tweet with a call for the nation to join together.

In times of crises, we join together as one nation indivisible. We salute our true heroes – the doctors, nurses, scientists, clinicians, pharmacists, food workers and every first responder who compromises their own safety and well-being to ensure ours. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) April 13, 2020