Anne Hathaway, Tracee Ellis Ross Join Elmo’s Virtual ‘Playdate’ To Talk About Coronavirus

Anne Hathaway, Tracee Ellis Ross and Lin-Manuel Miranda are teaming up with Elmo and the “Sesame Street” gang for a kid-friendly chat about coronavirus.

HBO debuted a new preview for “Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate” special Monday, as part of the show’s new “Caring for Each Other” initiative, hoping to help support parents during the COVID-19 crisis.

The playdate takes place via video chat and features some familiar and friendly faces like Grover, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby and the celebrity guests.

While the circumstances aren’t ideal, Elmo decides he and his friends can still have fun at home by singing songs, playing games and dancing.

The half-hour special will air Wednesday, April 15 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. ET on Teletoon.

“Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate” will also be available Live and On Demand on the new Global TV App and STACKTV.