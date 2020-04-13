Mitchell Tenpenny Drops New Single ‘Here’

Mitchell Tenpenny has finally dropped his new single, “Here”.

After teasing the new tune on his #TenpennyTuesdays live Q&A session, the singer shared the song, co-written with Jordan Schmidt and Marc Beesonalong, along with the special meaning behind it.

“When I went into my writing session the day we wrote this song, the guys asked me what I had been up to,” Tenpenny said in a statement. “I had been working on the truck my Dad left me when he passed. I was just overly aware that life can be short and it left me with this feeling that all we have is right here, right now.”

I’ll be doing another #TenpennyTuesday LIVE tomorrow to perform my new song “Here” & answer all your questions about it. See y’all then! 📍 pic.twitter.com/C1xo3Eohvf — Mitchell Tenpenny (@m10penny) April 13, 2020

Mitchell will continue his #TenpennyTuesdays sessions throughout April while under quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak, sharing new music all summer.

Later this year, Tenpenny is supposed to hit the road with Jason Aldean’s “We Back Tour”.