Jaclyn Hill Fights Off Fat-Shamers: ‘Go Find Yourself A Life’

Jacyln Hill is going to enjoy her burger whether or not you like it.

The YouTuber and Jaclyn Cosmetics founder posted a photo on Saturday enjoying a cheeseburger while reflecting on self-isolation. Hill, 29, received fat-shaming comments and later updated the Instagram caption to address the trolling.

“I miss the days when I chose to leave events early and isolate myself,” she wrote in the original caption before updating it with, “For all the people making comments about my weight & me eating a burger… go find yourself a life.”

Hill has nearly 8.9 million YouTube subscribers. She has also touched on her bouts with anxiety and depression in the past as a consequence of cyberbullying.