Carey Hart Talks About The ‘Intense’ Battle Pink And Their Son Jameson Had With COVID-19

Carey Hart is detailing the terrifying time while watching his wife, Pink, and son, Jameson, suffer from COVID-19.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s “The Jason Ellis Show” on Monday, Hart admitted how scary it was when he couldn’t do anything to help, particularly for his 3-year-old son.

“It was intense. They both got extremely sick,” Carey said. “My son probably got the worst of the two of them…. My wife got it pretty bad as well.”

Pink was already at high risk because of her asthma. Hart added that the virus “totally attacked her lungs and her chest” and “made it more difficult for her to breathe.”

Pink, Jameson and their daughter Williow had already quarantined themselves near the beginning of March but they didn’t feel sick until Hart had returned from Daytona Bike Week around the middle of the month.

“My son kind of took a turn for the worse. He had had extremely high body temperature. He was up around 102, 103 [degrees Fahrenheit] for, God, like a solid two going on three weeks straight,” Carey shared. “The kid was in the bath four, five times a day trying to break his temperature. And then Alecia [Pink’s real name] was progressively getting worse.”

“Once their symptoms started to sort of break and get behind us, we came back home [to LA],” he added from their second home in Santa Ynez, California.