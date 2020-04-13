Tyra Banks Crashes New Jersey High School Student’s Zoom Class

Tyra Banks is surprising some unexpecting students.

The model/actress crashed a Zoom class for a New Jersey high school, sharing some positivity during the outbreak of the coronavirus.

In a short clip caught by People magazine, the students were gearing up for their class when a familiar face popped up on their screen.

During her visit to the virtual classroom, Banks told the kids to “look to the other side” of this current hardship because soon it is “going to be a memory.”

“They’re obviously really great kids,” Nick Ferroni said of his students to Banks. “And they’re going through a really tough time and I wanted to give the surprise. And you taking the time to talk to them is the best surprise.”