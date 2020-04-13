Kenny Rogers Reflects On Poor Upbringing In Final On-Camera Appearance

Kenny Rogers reflects on his life and career in one last project before his passing.

Rogers, 81, touches on his early life in A&E’s upcoming “The Biography: Kenny Roger” special.

“My father played fiddle, and all his brothers and sisters played instruments,” the three-time Grammy-winner recalls, per People. “They would all get on the front porch and play, and all the family would sit out in the yard.”

RELATED: Rascal Flatts Honours Kenny Rogers With Cover

Rogers’ beloved friend Dolly Parton compares Rogers’ upbringing to her own.

“With all that Kenny has made in his life he, like me, was brought up very poor,” she says. “We understood that world, and how much we wanted things.”

“Any time you think that he might be down and out, he was the comeback kid,” Parton continues. “I’d forgotten, myself, how many great hit records that Kenny had.”

RELATED: Dolly Parton Pays Emotional Tribute To Kenny Rogers

The legendary musician’s brother, Roy, and sister, Sandy, also touch on his childhood in the documentary.

“We were poor, there’s no doubt about that,” Roy says of the family. “We struggled, you know, but we had faith that we would make it through,” Sandy adds.

The “Biography: Kenny Rogers” special airs April 13 at 9 p.m. local time.