Savannah Guthrie Says More Eye Surgeries Are In Her Future Following Toy Train Incident: It’s ‘Unfortunate But Not Unexpected’

Savannah Guthrie revealed she will back in the OR after the coronavirus outbreak subsides.

The “Today” show anchor, 48, shared an update on her vision after her Charley, 3, accidentally hit her in the eye with a toy train. Doctors initially tried to fix a tear but Guthrie will have to have more surgeries.

“My eyesight is not great,” she told her co-anchors from home, where she is working amid the pandemic. “I have to have a couple of follow-up surgeries, which is unfortunate but not unexpected.”

She later added that she thinks her eyesight is “getting worse.”

“Eventually I’m hopeful that when everything turns to normal, I’ll be able to schedule those surgeries and I’m hopeful there’ll be a big improvement,” Guthrie continued. “I don’t think my eye will ever be the way it once was, but I think it will be much improved.”

Guthrie has been hosting “Today” from home since last month after coming down with a sore throat and runny nose.