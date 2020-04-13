Mariah Carey Makes ‘Tiger King’ Themed Cake And Its Amazing

Mariah Carey is brushing up on her baking skills while under quarantine during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The singer teased her creation to Instagram, “Making a surprise cake… trying at least lolololol.”

Making a surprise cake… trying at least Lolololol pic.twitter.com/XMVfA8rzOD — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 11, 2020

But after hours and hours of waiting, 12 to be exact, Carey finally showed off her finished product, a “Tiger King”-themed dessert. “Tiger King” is Netflix’s latest viral release, the docuseries follows Joe Exotic and his big cat zoo.

“Tada!!! The cake tasted good in spite of my elementary efforts,” she said.

Even “Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro was impressed, along with many fans, “Mariah Carey is baking like a Boss! Who wants to eat some Cake?!” he wrote.

@MariahCarey is baking like a Boss! 🐯 Who wants to eat some Cake?! 🍰 @CarlosBakery — Buddy Valastro (@CakeBossBuddy) April 12, 2020

“Tiger King” is now streaming on Netflix.