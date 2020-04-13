Hailey Bieber Admits Canada’s ‘Cleaner Air’ Does Wonders For Her Skin

Hailey Bieber is loving the fresh air in Canada.

The model, 23, chatted with Glamour UK about her skincare routine while under quarantine amid the coronavirus, revealing the difference in air does wonder for her skin.

“I’m on a birth control now where I don’t have a period, but I still feel symptoms of PMS and this can also affect my skin too,” she admitted. “My skin actually stays a lot better in Canada where there’s cleaner air, than when I’m in New York or Los Angeles.”

But when it comes to actual products, Bieber said, “I always try to avoid fragrance in products as it’s too much on the skin. However, I don’t always know what’s being put on my skin as I work with lots of different make-up artists.”

And sleep is what matters most, “I never sleep with my make-up on, even at my drunkest I’ve never fallen asleep with make-up on my face.”

Bieber added, “Sleep and rest is so important for the skin. If I’m working and travelling a lot and my sleep schedule is off I notice my skin gets really dry.”

Hailey is currently spending time in Canada with husband Justin Bieber while COVID-19 continues to spread.