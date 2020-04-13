Bono Working To Obtain COVID-19 Medical Supplies For Ireland: ‘A Time For Action Rather Than Words’

Bono is reaching out to some of the world’s most powerful people as he mobilizes against COVID-19.

The U2 frontman is using his deep connections to try and procure much-needed medical supplies for the people of Ireland. Bono, 59, asked for help from Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

“I just don’t think this is the moment for U2 to be doing a sort of Kumbaya thing,” Bono told the Irish Times. “It just doesn’t feel right for me – it feels like a time for action rather than words.”

Bono has also contacted Walmart’s Doug McMillon, Marc Benioff of the software giant Salesforce and Jack Ma of Chinese retailer Alibaba.

Bono has already proven to be an asset to Ireland. Ireland’s finance minister, Paschal Donohoe, enlisted Bono for help and successfully obtained supplies from China last week.

U2 has also pledged to donate more than $15 million to support healthcare workers in Ireland.