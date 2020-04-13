Jason Aldean Reminisces About ‘8th Grade Dances’ With New Track ‘Got What I Got’

Jason Aldean is sharing the inspiration behind his new tune “Got What I Got”.

The country crooner took to Twitter on Monday, revealing the track was inspired by some elementary school dances.

“I remember hearing this song for the first time and thinking it was unlike anything else we had on the album at that time,” Aldean said in the clip. “The production on this thing is a little different than anything on the record.”

He added, “I always say it kind of reminds me of being at an 8th grade dance listening to some Boyz II Men songs, so I’d say that’s pretty good.”

“Got What I Got” was written by Thomas Archer, Alex Palmer and Michael Tyler and appears on his latest record, 9.