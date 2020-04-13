Netflix’s ‘Circus Of Books’ Will Examine The Bookstore That Became ‘The Centre Of The Gay Universe’

One of Netflix’s newest documentaries will take a look at the gay bookstore and sex shop Circus of Books, better known as “the centre of the gay universe”.

The doc looks at the lives of Karen and Barry Mason, a straight, religious couple, who ran Cirus of Books for over 30 years and how they ultimately became LGBTQ activists.

“I think what we did is small human kindnesses in a very small way,” Karen said downplaying their part.

The show will touch on their struggle to raise their children in the synagogue without letting anyone know what type of store they operated, the AIDS pandemic and providing a safe place for the gay community at a time where they had nowhere else to go.

Of course, through the hard times, there is also times to laugh. “This guy here, Hand Jobs magazine, now he does organic chicken farming, so when I order from him we catch up on his chickens,” Karen told the camera while showing them around the now shutdown store.

“Circus of Books” is available on Netflix starting April 22.