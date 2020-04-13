Drake And His Song ‘Toosie Slide’ To No. 1 On Hot 100

Drake just did the “Toosie Slide” all the way to number one.

Ever the opportunist, Drizzy succeeded in starting a viral challenge with “Toosie Slide” and snatching headlines by showing off his newly-built Toronto mansion. His efforts culminated in the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Canadian rapper only extends his lead as the artist with the most Hot 100 entries ever. He broke the record last month with 208 entries and now adds distance from the pack with 209. Drizzy wields a total of 101 songs in the Top 40 and seven chart-toppers.

Drake also closes the gap on another record: Most Billboard Hot 100 top 10 songs. He is only one behind Madonna with a total of 37 tracks.