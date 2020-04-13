Kate Beckinsale Linked To Canadian Musician Goody Grace

Kate Beckinsale has a new man in her life.

The actress was spotted out with Canadian musician Goody Grace.

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale Responds After Facing Backlash Over Harvey Weinstein Story, Says He Called Her A ‘F**king C**t’ For Covering Up At Premiere

And it shouldn’t come to any surprise that Beckinsale has stuck to her type–under 30–just like Leonardo DiCaprio prefers. Grace, 22, is one of the youngest men the “Underworld” star has been linked to recently.

Grace and Beckinsale were first spotted together in January with other friends, but their hike in Brentwood over the Easter weekend is the first sign things are heating up.

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale Performs A Dance For Her Unimpressed Cat In Hilarious Instagram Clip

Over the past year and a bit, Beckinsale was also linked to Matt Rife and Pete Davidson. And the world is a small place because Davidson’s best friend, Machine Gun Kelly, and Grace both feature on rapper Mod Sun’s upcoming single “Stay Away”.