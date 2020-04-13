Oscar-Winner Goldie Hawn Considers Herself A ‘Dancer More Than Anything Else’

Goldie Hawn has carved out a one-of-a-kind legacy in Hollywood.

Hawn, 74, has worn many hats throughout her career: actress, singer and producer. The one she holds most dear, however, is “dancer.” The Oscar-winner recently told The Guardian why she identifies so strongly as a dancer.

“I consider myself more a dancer than anything else,” Hawn said. “When I talk about dancing through life, it really is how we move. It’s how we face today, how we walk into a room, how we pull ourselves up and feel that what we have inside of us is valuable and important.”

Dancing gives her a feeling of “abandonment, and also fearlessness. If you can express yourself without being afraid of looking silly – dance like nobody’s watching, right? – I think that is a beautiful thing.”

It seems a Hawn cameo on “Dancing with the Stars” is long overdue.