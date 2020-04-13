Miley Cyrus Gives Cody Simpson A Makeover As She Calls To ‘End Toxic Masculinity’

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are putting an end to toxic masculinity one makeover at a time.

The “Slide Away” singer shared a number of photos of herself giving Simpson a makeover on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Beat. That. Face.”

In other pictures of different men with feminine looks, Cyrus added, “End. Toxic. Masculinity.” and “Wash your hands & end toxic masculinity. Periodttttt.”

Simpson shared his own post of the final product on his Instagram.

“Biggest my type ever 🚢❤️⚰️,” Cyrus gushed in the comments.