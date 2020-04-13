Miley Cyrus Gives Cody Simpson A Makeover As She Calls To ‘End Toxic Masculinity’

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are putting an end to toxic masculinity one makeover at a time.
The “Slide Away” singer shared a number of photos of herself giving Simpson a makeover on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “Beat. That. Face.”
RELATED: Cody Simpson Spills On ‘Weird’ Things He And Miley Cyrus Get Up To During COVID-19 Quarantine
View this post on Instagram
(Miley reposted) Imagine having Miley as your makeup artist😍 @mileycyrus❤ #mileycyrus #hannahmontana #ashleyo #brightminded #sheishere #codysimpson #coley #mothersdaughter #bangerz #dontcallmeangel #goldenthing #onaroll #partyintheusa #partyupthestreet #malibu #sheiscoming #slideaway #bangerz #breakout #badkarma #nothingbreakslikeaheart #theclimb #thebestofbothworlds #thetimeofourlives #seeyouagain #whenilookatyou #wreckingball #wecantstop #unholy #cattitude
In other pictures of different men with feminine looks, Cyrus added, “End. Toxic. Masculinity.” and “Wash your hands & end toxic masculinity. Periodttttt.”
Simpson shared his own post of the final product on his Instagram.
RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Deliver 120 Meals To Their Local Hospital
“Biggest my type ever 🚢❤️⚰️,” Cyrus gushed in the comments.