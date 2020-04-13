WWE To Resume Tapings After ‘Deemed An Essential Business’ By Florida Governor

Food, water and WWE, all “essential” necessities according to the Governor of Florida.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has deemed the pro-wrestling and entertainment company an essential service, according to Orange County, Florida Mayor Jerry Demings.

“Originally, they were not deemed an essential business,” Demings said in a press conference on Monday. “With some conversation with the governor’s office regarding the governor’s order, they were deemed an essential business.”

It was recently announced that WWE, who had taped a number of recent shows including its annual Wrestlemania event, was resuming live tapings.

“We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times,” WWE said in a statement to ESPN. “We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines.”

“As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its Superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance,” the statement concluded.

“Monday Night Raw” airs live tonight from WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando. “NXT” will air live on Wednesdays and “Smackdown” on Thursdays. All the events will take place from the training facility with no fans in attendance.

It was recently confirmed to Pro Wrestling Sheet that an on-air WWE talent had tested positive for COVID-19.