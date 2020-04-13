Rob Kardashian Says Blac Chyna ‘Pointed The Gun At My Head And Threatened Me’

Rob Kardashian feared for his life when Blac Chyna allegedly held a gun to his head, but her lawyer says Kardashian is fudging the details.

Kardashian accused his ex of holding a gun to his head in new court filings obtained by People. The incident allegedly took place the same night Chyna is accused of attempting to choke Kardashian with an iPhone cord.

“She used my phone to FaceTime my friend Victory and while we were on FaceTime with him, Chyna pointed the gun at me and threatened me,” Kardashian said. “About 20 or 30 minutes later, Chyna came to the guestroom, still holding the gun and FaceTimed my friend Eugene.”

“When we were on FaceTime, Chyna pointed the gun at my head and threatened me,” Kardashian added in the legal document. “She also threatened Eugene.”

Kardashian, 33, asserts his belief that Chyna intended to “inflict severe injury to me and I feared for my life.”

“I did not think that Chyna’s threats and physical attacks were funny or a joke, and of course I never consented to her violently attacking me or threatening to harm me,” he stated.

“I believed that she could kill me, intentionally or because she [was] in such a drunken/high state that she could slip up and shoot me accidentally,” Kardashian concluded.

Chyna’s attorney disagreed with Kardashian’s assessment in a statement to People: “Rob also admitted that he never feared for his life and actually thought it was ‘funny’ when Chyna teased him while holding Rob’s unloaded gun.”