Kelly Clarkson And Her Crew Create Fun Video For ‘Trolls: World Tour’ Song ‘Just Sing’

Kelly Clarkson and the crew from “The Kelly Clarkson Show” are having fun together even though they are isolating apart.

Fresh off the release of Clarkson’s newest movie “Trolls: World Tour” Clarkson and her staff decided to create their own music video for the song “Just Sing”.

Clarkson gave the intro to the song from her home in Montana as her dogs played in the snow behind her.

“I hate working out, it is a known fact, but this song ‘Just Sing’…I love it. I literally have it on repeat while I’m on the treadmill and it keeps me going,” she said.

The cute video included lots of children dancing, a dog wearing a sweater with human arms and one lady using wine glasses as a musical instrument.