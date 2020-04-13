Rita Wilson Releases ‘Hip Hop Hooray’ Remix With Naughty By Nature

Rita Wilson is making the move from actress to rapper for the good of COVID-19 relief.

The “Jingle All the Way” actress and her husband, Tom Hanks, were the first famous faces to contract the novel coronavirus. Fully recovered, Wilson is now doing her part to support others affected by the pandemic.

It's out!! Our remix of @naughtybynature's "Hip Hop Hooray" is available everywhere and with a fun VIDEO we made. All proceeds from streaming will be donated to the @MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. Stream and you raise money!! Hit the to listen & watch! https://t.co/ohMIlqc6iy pic.twitter.com/GCcZmFiBY4 — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) April 10, 2020

Gayle King and “CBS This Morning” caught up with Wilson to learn about her COVID-19 relief initiative.

“I’m feeling great and I’m here talking to you so that’s a good sign,” Wilson told King. “And also trying to raise some money for COVID-19 relief through my remix of ‘Hip Hop Hooray’ with Naughty by Nature.”

In her first interview since recovering from COVID-19, @RitaWilson tells @GayleKing she's "feeling great" and is helping others. Wilson recently teamed up w/ @NaughtyByNature for a #HipHopHooray remix to raise funds for @MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund Learn more Tuesday on CBS pic.twitter.com/0emdsdSGIW — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) April 13, 2020

Wilson surprisingly nailed her verse and her efforts even got Diddy’s seal of approval.

She first performed the song from her bed in Australia while recovering from coronavirus.

Wilson and Naughty By Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray” remix benefits MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund.