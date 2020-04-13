Rita Wilson Releases ‘Hip Hop Hooray’ Remix With Naughty By Nature

Rita Wilson is making the move from actress to rapper for the good of COVID-19 relief.
The “Jingle All the Way” actress and her husband, Tom Hanks, were the first famous faces to contract the novel coronavirus. Fully recovered, Wilson is now doing her part to support others affected by the pandemic.
Gayle King and “CBS This Morning” caught up with Wilson to learn about her COVID-19 relief initiative.
“I’m feeling great and I’m here talking to you so that’s a good sign,” Wilson told King. “And also trying to raise some money for COVID-19 relief through my remix of ‘Hip Hop Hooray’ with Naughty by Nature.”
Wilson surprisingly nailed her verse and her efforts even got Diddy’s seal of approval.
She first performed the song from her bed in Australia while recovering from coronavirus.
Wilson and Naughty By Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray” remix benefits MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund.