Disney+ Covers Daryl Hannah’s Mermaid Butt With Fur In ‘Splash’

It seems Disney+ may have confused an amphibian for a cat when using CGI on Daryl Hannah’s mermaid butt.

RELATED: Tom Hanks Jokes About Coronavirus Battle In Heartfelt ‘SNL’ Monologue

The new streaming platform is taking family-friendly to the next level when it comes to the gluteus maximus. A memorable scene from 1984’s “Splash” seems to have taken inspiration from the live-action “Cats” film.

Disney+ didn't want butts on their platform so they edited Splash with digital fur technology pic.twitter.com/df8XE0G9om — Allison Pregler 📼 (@AllisonPregler) April 13, 2020

In the original scene, Hannah’s posterior makes a brief on-screen appearance as she bids farewell to Tom Hanks and dives into the ocean. In the Disney+ version, her hair has grown long enough to completely cover her rear-end.

The problem, however, is that it looks nothing like hair. The newly-added animation does not sway with the rest of her hair. Instead, it looks like Hannah has a woolly mammoth proportion of fur glued to her butt. In another scene, a side-view of her butt is simply blurred out.

RELATED: Sandra Bullock Donates 6,000 KN95 Masks To L.A. Healthcare Workers

“Splash” was released in 1984 starring Hannah, Hanks, Canadian “Schitt’s Creek” star Eugene Levy and John Candy. It was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.