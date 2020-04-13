‘American Idol’ Contestant Trevor Holmes Is Looking For Love On New ‘Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart’

“American Idol” contestant Trevor Holmes is making the jump from one reality show to another.

Holmes first appeared “American Idol” in 2018 where judge Katy Perry referred to him as a “dreamboat” but was sent home before the Top 24.

Since then, Holmes has signed onto “Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” where he is going to sing his way to a romantic relationship.

“Some people have been grinding at this for forever,” host Chris Harrison told Us Weekly. “[Trevor] was just on ‘American Idol’, someone came out of their church choir, musical theater, you name it. They all want that relationship. And they know it’s tough to find being a musician.”

During Holmes’ “Idol” audition his girlfriend Sierra Nielsen joined him but the two split in September 2018 where she claimed he was unfaithful.

“I’ve come to realize that while these wounds from his betrayals may not be my fault, they are indeed my responsibility to heal. So now it is up to ME to show myself the love I’ve been missing. To honour myself,” she wrote on Instagram. “I know infidelity & deceit come with a lot of pain & heartache. Taboo or not, I’ve always vowed to be honest, to share my heart & to create space for the hard stuff. I’m choosing to share my truth in hopes it reaches at least one of you who may be in the same position. ”

During Monday’s premiere of the show, Holmes said, “I would describe myself as a romantic guy. I’ve never dated another musician. Other people say, ‘Oh, it doesn’t work.’ But I think, if you can find somebody else that you click with romantically and you click with musically, I don’t think there’s anything better than that.”

“My dream would be being on a tour bus with the love of my life. Someone that I have great chemistry with and I feel super inspired by. I’d sit down and write a song about them. That’s my dream,” he added.