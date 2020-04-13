Gwen Stefani Attempts To Shave Jimmy Fallon’s Initials Into Blake Shelton’s Mullet

Gwen Stefani is back at it.

During quarantine, the singer has been putting her touch on Blake Shelton’s mullet including shaving stripes on the side.

Now, the “Hair Up” singer has helped shave Jimmy Fallon’s initials on the side for a “Tiger King” inspired look.

RELATED: Gavin Rossdale Discusses The ‘Big Dilemma’ Of Co-Parenting With Gwen Stefani During Coronavirus

While Shelton was being virtually interviewed by Fallon, Stefani attempted to create a “JF” on one side.

“I’m literally putting your initials in my head right now, Jimmy [Fallon]. I’m not kidding,” Shelton told Fallon before adding, “She just said they’re not showing up very well because of the grey.”

RELATED: Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Bring The Romance In ‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ Performance

“Oh, no… that looks terrible,” Stefani said laughing as Shelton showed his hair off.

“Dude, you are so ‘Tiger King’ right now. You have no idea,” Fallon responded about the new ‘do.