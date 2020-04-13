‘High School Musical’ Cast To Reunite For ‘Disney Family Singalong’: Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and More

Get ready Wildcats, the cast of “High School Musical” is back.

“HSM” director Kenny Ortega confirmed to Deadline the film’s cast is getting back together for the upcoming ABC “Disney Family Singalong” special.

RELATED: Zac Efron Talks Paparazzi Advice From Leonardo DiCaprio

“I wanted to find something I can do to participate and it was so great to be given the call and invited by ABC to join,” Ortega shared. “It gave me a purpose to get up every morning. I feel really good that we have an opportunity to do something like this — it’s good medicine.”

Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel are all on board. Ortega revealed, however, Efron almost didn’t make it.

“We couldn’t reach Zac until late but when we did, he immediately jumped in, of course,” the filmmaker said. “Everyone we reached out to was quick — and you’ll see it in their spirit and the way they come together from their homes.”

RELATED: ‘Disney Family Singalong’ With Michael Buble, Christina Aguilera & More

“They recognize this is an opportunity to strengthen spirits for those joining us for the broadcast,” Ortega concluded.

ABC’s “Disney Family Singalong” air Thursday, April 16.