Usher Dishes On Strangest Quarantine Meal: ‘Why Am I In Atlanta Eating Crackers And Smoked Oysters’

Usher, like many, has turned to food during self-isolation.

The eight-time Grammy-winner recently called into SiriusXM’s “The Heat” to dish on his time in quarantine. Usher, 41, told Dion Deezy all about his snacking habits.

“[I’m eating] everything in the refrigerator. I open my refrigerator up and was like, ‘What the hell do you want now?’ It’s crazy,” he said with a laugh. “Right now it’s like, you just want to feel good, You want to eat cereal, you want to eat all the stuff.”

“Why the hell am I in Atlanta eating crackers and smoked oysters?” he pondered about his most bizarre quarantine snack. “What the hell?” Adding, “I’m like, canned smoked oysters? Why? It’s just to do it.”

The “Yeah!” singer tried to look at self-quarantine with a degree of optimism.

“Our minds are so preoccupied throughout the day and doing all the other things,” he asserted. “Now we get a chance to really, really deal with ourselves.”